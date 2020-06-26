All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:03 PM

6641 Cadence Boulevard

6641 Cadence Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6641 Cadence Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Amazing top level of this 4-story townhome features an executive Master Suite w/huge shower & Loft opening to a Rooftop Terrace! The light & bright main level features beautiful hardwoods, white cabinetry, huge island, quartz counters, SS appliances, LR w/gas Fireplace and private rear balcony. Terrace level has main and garage entry plus a 2nd bed/bath. Lower level finished bsment has bdroom/bonus room w/full bth and walk in closet. 1st class Amenities include resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness cntr & park.W/D included. Never lived in. Moments to 285/400/buckhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6641 Cadence Boulevard have any available units?
6641 Cadence Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6641 Cadence Boulevard have?
Some of 6641 Cadence Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6641 Cadence Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6641 Cadence Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6641 Cadence Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6641 Cadence Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6641 Cadence Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6641 Cadence Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6641 Cadence Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6641 Cadence Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6641 Cadence Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6641 Cadence Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6641 Cadence Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6641 Cadence Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6641 Cadence Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6641 Cadence Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6641 Cadence Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6641 Cadence Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
