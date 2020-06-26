6641 Cadence Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Amazing top level of this 4-story townhome features an executive Master Suite w/huge shower & Loft opening to a Rooftop Terrace! The light & bright main level features beautiful hardwoods, white cabinetry, huge island, quartz counters, SS appliances, LR w/gas Fireplace and private rear balcony. Terrace level has main and garage entry plus a 2nd bed/bath. Lower level finished bsment has bdroom/bonus room w/full bth and walk in closet. 1st class Amenities include resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness cntr & park.W/D included. Never lived in. Moments to 285/400/buckhead.