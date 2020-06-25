6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

$2,189– 4 Bed / 3 Bath house in Sandy Springs with hardwood floors & fireplace! $250 Move in Special!



AVAILABLE April 7, 2020!

SCHEDULE SHOWINGS: LeoPrimeProperties.com



Renovated split-level in sought after Sandy Springs. Hardwood floors throughout, renovated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, fireplace in the living room, big back/front yards, beautiful deck, great natural light, laundry area, and an extra finished room that could be used for office, 2nd living room, or even a bedroom. Quiet community, with quick access to both I-285 and GA-400. This is a true gem.

.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent



Shane | LEO

678-685-9932

404-997-3833

.

FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.