Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest

6490 Scott Valley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6490 Scott Valley Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/652100

Shane | LEO
shane@leoprimeproperties.com
678-685-9932
404-997-3833 (Text)

Available Now

Move in by December 1st. Receive discounted rent ($200/month reduction for the first 7 months only - $2190)

Beautiful, very quiet and spacious house in Sandy Springs now available for rent. Hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, great lighting, 2 car carport (and plenty of additional parking), laundry area and a finished basement!
Great home for families or roommates. Close to great schools, shopping centers and everything else.
Large front & fenced back yard, spacious deck and close to EVERYTHING.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest have any available units?
6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest have?
Some of 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

