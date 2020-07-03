6490 Scott Valley Road Northwest

Amenities
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/652100
Shane | LEO
shane@leoprimeproperties.com
678-685-9932
404-997-3833 (Text)
Available Now
Move in by December 1st. Receive discounted rent ($200/month reduction for the first 7 months only - $2190)
Beautiful, very quiet and spacious house in Sandy Springs now available for rent. Hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, great lighting, 2 car carport (and plenty of additional parking), laundry area and a finished basement!
Great home for families or roommates. Close to great schools, shopping centers and everything else.
Large front & fenced back yard, spacious deck and close to EVERYTHING.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.