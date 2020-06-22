635 Glenforest Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Fantastic sq/footage for the price in Sandy Springs. Specious contemporary Ranch W/Cathedral ceiling with an open floor plan with lots of light, floor to ceiling windows, Hardwood floor on the main floor, custom lighting.Breakfast area, L/R, D/R. Large Master suite with a separate/joining seating room, plenty of closet space. View from the the deck to the wooded backyard. Finished Basement /In Law suite/Teen suite, with a separate kitchen and private bath, and fireplace. Close to the Hospitals/ Shopping/ 400, right off 285. New double water heater, 5 year old roof.