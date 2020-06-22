All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

635 Glenforest Road

635 Glenforest Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

635 Glenforest Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic sq/footage for the price in Sandy Springs. Specious contemporary Ranch W/Cathedral ceiling with an open floor plan with lots of light, floor to ceiling windows, Hardwood floor on the main floor, custom lighting.Breakfast area, L/R, D/R. Large Master suite with a separate/joining seating room, plenty of closet space. View from the the deck to the wooded backyard. Finished Basement /In Law suite/Teen suite, with a separate kitchen and private bath, and fireplace. Close to the Hospitals/ Shopping/ 400, right off 285. New double water heater, 5 year old roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Glenforest Road have any available units?
635 Glenforest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 635 Glenforest Road have?
Some of 635 Glenforest Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Glenforest Road currently offering any rent specials?
635 Glenforest Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Glenforest Road pet-friendly?
No, 635 Glenforest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 635 Glenforest Road offer parking?
No, 635 Glenforest Road does not offer parking.
Does 635 Glenforest Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Glenforest Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Glenforest Road have a pool?
No, 635 Glenforest Road does not have a pool.
Does 635 Glenforest Road have accessible units?
No, 635 Glenforest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Glenforest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Glenforest Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Glenforest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 Glenforest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
