6320 Mountain Brook Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Rare one level masterpiece in sought after Riverside. Turn key, move in ready, updated and easy living, Gorgeous oak hardwoods throughout. Renovated kitchen with white granite counters, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, wet bar open to living room with vaulted, beamed ceilings, brick fireplace. French doors lead to brick courtyard patio, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Low maintenance and complete privacy. Master suite with tray ceiling. Tiled master bath,recently renovated with walk in shower,dual vanities,walk in closet. Spacious guest rooms. Two living rooms. One perfect set up for play room. 5th bedroom with abundance of light and access to brick patio. Recently renovated 3rd bathroom. 6 month option also available.