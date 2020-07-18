All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6320 Mountain Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6320 Mountain Brook Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

6320 Mountain Brook Lane

6320 Mountain Brook Lane Northwest · (770) 313-4694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6320 Mountain Brook Lane Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Rare one level masterpiece in sought after Riverside. Turn key, move in ready, updated and easy living, Gorgeous oak hardwoods throughout. Renovated kitchen with white granite counters, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, wet bar open to living room with vaulted, beamed ceilings, brick fireplace. French doors lead to brick courtyard patio, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Low maintenance and complete privacy. Master suite with tray ceiling. Tiled master bath,recently renovated with walk in shower,dual vanities,walk in closet. Spacious guest rooms. Two living rooms. One perfect set up for play room. 5th bedroom with abundance of light and access to brick patio. Recently renovated 3rd bathroom. 6 month option also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6320 Mountain Brook Lane have any available units?
6320 Mountain Brook Lane has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6320 Mountain Brook Lane have?
Some of 6320 Mountain Brook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6320 Mountain Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6320 Mountain Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 Mountain Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6320 Mountain Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6320 Mountain Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6320 Mountain Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 6320 Mountain Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6320 Mountain Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 Mountain Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 6320 Mountain Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6320 Mountain Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 6320 Mountain Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 Mountain Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6320 Mountain Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6320 Mountain Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6320 Mountain Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6320 Mountain Brook Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolsSandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter CenterNorth Springs Apartments
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp
Dunwoody PanhandleLost Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity