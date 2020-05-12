6100 Blackwater Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This beautiful wooded lot with private back yard home in Sandy Springs awaits you! Featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a finished basement, private fenced backyard and deck, and updated kitchen with granite counter tops this home provides you with all the modern conveniences while still enjoying the serenity of the Atlanta area in the North Harbor neighborhood and Heards Ferry. Double mahogany doors, newer Craftsman style windows, sleek cabinetry in kitchen, soaring ceiling in great room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, master suite with custom closet and spa-like master bath-two additional upstairs bedrooms. Finished rec room on lower level with additional room-plumbed for bath. What more could you ask for? Make your appointment today.