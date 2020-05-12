All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6100 Blackwater Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6100 Blackwater Trl
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

6100 Blackwater Trl

6100 Blackwater Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6100 Blackwater Trl, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This beautiful wooded lot with private back yard home in Sandy Springs awaits you! Featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a finished basement, private fenced backyard and deck, and updated kitchen with granite counter tops this home provides you with all the modern conveniences while still enjoying the serenity of the Atlanta area in the North Harbor neighborhood and Heards Ferry. Double mahogany doors, newer Craftsman style windows, sleek cabinetry in kitchen, soaring ceiling in great room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, master suite with custom closet and spa-like master bath-two additional upstairs bedrooms. Finished rec room on lower level with additional room-plumbed for bath. What more could you ask for? Make your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 Blackwater Trl have any available units?
6100 Blackwater Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6100 Blackwater Trl have?
Some of 6100 Blackwater Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 Blackwater Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6100 Blackwater Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 Blackwater Trl pet-friendly?
No, 6100 Blackwater Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6100 Blackwater Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6100 Blackwater Trl offers parking.
Does 6100 Blackwater Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6100 Blackwater Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 Blackwater Trl have a pool?
No, 6100 Blackwater Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6100 Blackwater Trl have accessible units?
No, 6100 Blackwater Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 Blackwater Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6100 Blackwater Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6100 Blackwater Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6100 Blackwater Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College