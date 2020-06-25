All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 605 Garden Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
605 Garden Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

605 Garden Court

605 Garden Court NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Perimeter Center
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

605 Garden Court NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
Great Location & Quiet Living! Come see this furnished 3BD/2BA condo in one of Atlanta's best kept secrets, the Gardens! This unit is perfectly located at the Perimeter just steps to grocery stores, restaurants, offices Perimeter Mall, & MARTA. Neighborhood amenities include 4 lighted tennis courts, pool, 24 hour gym, clubhouse, and 2 beautiful lakes on 7 acres. Easy access to 285 & 400 to get anywhere. Unit features new granite counters, new carpet, & fresh paint! Laundry machines included. All furniture can stay with unit at no extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Garden Court have any available units?
605 Garden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 605 Garden Court have?
Some of 605 Garden Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
605 Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Garden Court pet-friendly?
No, 605 Garden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 605 Garden Court offer parking?
No, 605 Garden Court does not offer parking.
Does 605 Garden Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Garden Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Garden Court have a pool?
Yes, 605 Garden Court has a pool.
Does 605 Garden Court have accessible units?
No, 605 Garden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Garden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Garden Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Garden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Garden Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College