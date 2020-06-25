605 Garden Court

Amenities

Great Location & Quiet Living! Come see this furnished 3BD/2BA condo in one of Atlanta's best kept secrets, the Gardens! This unit is perfectly located at the Perimeter just steps to grocery stores, restaurants, offices Perimeter Mall, & MARTA. Neighborhood amenities include 4 lighted tennis courts, pool, 24 hour gym, clubhouse, and 2 beautiful lakes on 7 acres. Easy access to 285 & 400 to get anywhere. Unit features new granite counters, new carpet, & fresh paint! Laundry machines included. All furniture can stay with unit at no extra cost.