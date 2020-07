Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym fireplace some paid utils

2 bedroom 2 bath "Fully Furnished" Basement Apartment w private exterior entrance for lease on a month to month basis. Exercise room, Living Room, Family Room and office. 2 dedicated parking spaces. All utilities and cable/internet included in rent. First and last month's rent, plus security deposit required prior to move in. Thank you.