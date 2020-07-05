590 Northridge Crossing Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4dbe750057 ---- TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/4dbe750057 Everything is new in this totally renovated two-story townhouse. Beautiful modern gray laminate hardwood floors on both levels, new stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, large family room with fireplace and new washer-dryer included. Two bedrooms upstairs have abundant natural light, large closets, and full bathrooms connected to each bedroom. Private rear patio perfect for relaxing. Quick access to restaurants, shopping, parks, Perimeter Mall area, Sandy Springs, Roswell and Interstates 400 & 285. Frequently Asked Questions: STATUS: Available AVAILABILITY DATE: Move-in May15, 2019 PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets SMOKING: No Smoking Inside The Property HOLD FEE: Security Deposit ADMIN FEE: $150 MOVE-IN FEE: First Month Rent SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Use Showmojo For Showings - https://showmojo.com/l/4dbe750057 APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): - Go to pmiatlantametro.com - Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) - Click \'Apply Now\' - Complete the Online Application Form - Pay the Application Fee: $50/adult and a $5 service fee PROCESSS - Applicant should schedule and visit property - If interested in proceeding, please complete application process online at pmiatlantametro.com - Our tenant screening team will contact you from there CRITERIA - Income must be at least 2.5X the rent - Applicant must meet all other rental criteria in tenant screening MORE INFORMATION: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS - AREA INFORMATION: In the Northridge area, directly off of Exit 6 of GA-400. Near to Perimeter Mall area and easy access to Buckhead, Sandy Spring, Dunwoody and Roswell. - FLOORING: New laminate hardwood flooring throughout - PARKING : Two assigned parking spots in front of unit - *KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer included. - PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse - UTILITIES INCLUDED: None - YEAR BUILT: 1985 - YARD: Landscaped front and Patio backyard APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, & FEES - Online application at pmiatlantametro.com Click -Apply Now- - Tenant screening requiring documentation - Security deposit of one month rent or more if required - 12 month lease ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: - $150 Lease Admin & Property Inspection Report - Application Fee: Online application - $50/adult & $5 service fee - APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days - GUARANTORS: If needed - LEASE LENGTH: 12 months - LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: N/A - SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: See Lease HOA Instructions - HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: None - HOA FEE: None - PROPERTY MANAGER: PMI Atlanta Metro - LEASING AGENT: Jerry Freeman - 678.967.0234 -All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.- Cable Ready Washer/Dryer In Unit