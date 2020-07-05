All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 590 Northridge Crossing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
590 Northridge Crossing Dr
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

590 Northridge Crossing Dr

590 Northridge Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

590 Northridge Crossing Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4dbe750057 ---- TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/4dbe750057 Everything is new in this totally renovated two-story townhouse. Beautiful modern gray laminate hardwood floors on both levels, new stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, large family room with fireplace and new washer-dryer included. Two bedrooms upstairs have abundant natural light, large closets, and full bathrooms connected to each bedroom. Private rear patio perfect for relaxing. Quick access to restaurants, shopping, parks, Perimeter Mall area, Sandy Springs, Roswell and Interstates 400 & 285. Frequently Asked Questions: STATUS: Available AVAILABILITY DATE: Move-in May15, 2019 PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets SMOKING: No Smoking Inside The Property HOLD FEE: Security Deposit ADMIN FEE: $150 MOVE-IN FEE: First Month Rent SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Use Showmojo For Showings - https://showmojo.com/l/4dbe750057 APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): - Go to pmiatlantametro.com - Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) - Click \'Apply Now\' - Complete the Online Application Form - Pay the Application Fee: $50/adult and a $5 service fee PROCESSS - Applicant should schedule and visit property - If interested in proceeding, please complete application process online at pmiatlantametro.com - Our tenant screening team will contact you from there CRITERIA - Income must be at least 2.5X the rent - Applicant must meet all other rental criteria in tenant screening MORE INFORMATION: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS - AREA INFORMATION: In the Northridge area, directly off of Exit 6 of GA-400. Near to Perimeter Mall area and easy access to Buckhead, Sandy Spring, Dunwoody and Roswell. - FLOORING: New laminate hardwood flooring throughout - PARKING : Two assigned parking spots in front of unit - *KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer included. - PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse - UTILITIES INCLUDED: None - YEAR BUILT: 1985 - YARD: Landscaped front and Patio backyard APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, & FEES - Online application at pmiatlantametro.com Click -Apply Now- - Tenant screening requiring documentation - Security deposit of one month rent or more if required - 12 month lease ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: - $150 Lease Admin & Property Inspection Report - Application Fee: Online application - $50/adult & $5 service fee - APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days - GUARANTORS: If needed - LEASE LENGTH: 12 months - LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: N/A - SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: See Lease HOA Instructions - HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: None - HOA FEE: None - PROPERTY MANAGER: PMI Atlanta Metro - LEASING AGENT: Jerry Freeman - 678.967.0234 -All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.- Cable Ready Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Northridge Crossing Dr have any available units?
590 Northridge Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 590 Northridge Crossing Dr have?
Some of 590 Northridge Crossing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Northridge Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
590 Northridge Crossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Northridge Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 Northridge Crossing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 590 Northridge Crossing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 590 Northridge Crossing Dr offers parking.
Does 590 Northridge Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 590 Northridge Crossing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Northridge Crossing Dr have a pool?
No, 590 Northridge Crossing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 590 Northridge Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 590 Northridge Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Northridge Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 Northridge Crossing Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 590 Northridge Crossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 590 Northridge Crossing Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College