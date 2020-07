Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Intown easy living 3 bedroom, 2 story, 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Open floor plan with spacious living and dining. California closets in master and garage add ample storage. Hardwoods throughout except bedrooms. Kitchen is stunning with ss appliances, white quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, oversized island with pendant lighting. Walk-in pantry for all your gourmet cooking needs. Gas fireplace and tons of natural light throughout. End unit w/fully fenced backyard.