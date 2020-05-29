All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
570 Elden Drive NE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

570 Elden Drive NE

570 Elden Dr · No Longer Available
Location

570 Elden Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Secluded Mid-Century Home in the heart of North Atlanta with quick access to 400, I-285, and Perimeter North. Master Suite + 2 adjoining Bedrooms with Jack & Jill Bath on main. Elegant finishes include marble vanities, custom plantation shutters, & brick wood-burning fireplace. Exterior deck looks onto trickling stream & dense tree canopy. Private in-law suite downstairs w/bar & kitchenette. Spacious basement workshop w/custom wood shelving. Low-maintenance landscaping with automatic drip irrigation system. Minimum 24 Month lease. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Elden Drive NE have any available units?
570 Elden Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 570 Elden Drive NE have?
Some of 570 Elden Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 Elden Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
570 Elden Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Elden Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 570 Elden Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 570 Elden Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 570 Elden Drive NE offers parking.
Does 570 Elden Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 Elden Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Elden Drive NE have a pool?
No, 570 Elden Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 570 Elden Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 570 Elden Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Elden Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 Elden Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 570 Elden Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 Elden Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
