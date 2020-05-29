570 Elden Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Secluded Mid-Century Home in the heart of North Atlanta with quick access to 400, I-285, and Perimeter North. Master Suite + 2 adjoining Bedrooms with Jack & Jill Bath on main. Elegant finishes include marble vanities, custom plantation shutters, & brick wood-burning fireplace. Exterior deck looks onto trickling stream & dense tree canopy. Private in-law suite downstairs w/bar & kitchenette. Spacious basement workshop w/custom wood shelving. Low-maintenance landscaping with automatic drip irrigation system. Minimum 24 Month lease. No pets.