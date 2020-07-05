All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

5440 Wentworth Street

5440 Wentworth Street NE · No Longer Available
Location

5440 Wentworth Street NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Light-filled, end unit town home in gated community just inside I-285. Ready access to I-285 and GA 400 - one mile to hospital complex and minutes to Chastain, and both Buckhead and Perimeter office and shopping districts. Short walk to Prado restaurants and retail. Finished terrace level with full bath makes a great media room or guest suite. Two-car kitchen-level garage. Hardwoods throughout main level. Granite & stainless kitchen. Spacious master suite with a huge closet and luxury bath. Private rear deck. Washer and Dryer included. Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Wentworth Street have any available units?
5440 Wentworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5440 Wentworth Street have?
Some of 5440 Wentworth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 Wentworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Wentworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Wentworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 5440 Wentworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5440 Wentworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 5440 Wentworth Street offers parking.
Does 5440 Wentworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5440 Wentworth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Wentworth Street have a pool?
No, 5440 Wentworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Wentworth Street have accessible units?
No, 5440 Wentworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Wentworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5440 Wentworth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5440 Wentworth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5440 Wentworth Street does not have units with air conditioning.

