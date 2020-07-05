5440 Wentworth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite media room

Light-filled, end unit town home in gated community just inside I-285. Ready access to I-285 and GA 400 - one mile to hospital complex and minutes to Chastain, and both Buckhead and Perimeter office and shopping districts. Short walk to Prado restaurants and retail. Finished terrace level with full bath makes a great media room or guest suite. Two-car kitchen-level garage. Hardwoods throughout main level. Granite & stainless kitchen. Spacious master suite with a huge closet and luxury bath. Private rear deck. Washer and Dryer included. Available July 1.