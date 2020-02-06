544 Sarabrook Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage

Large 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, townhome with unfinished basement in sought after Glenridge Heights community conveniently located between both 400 and 285. Hardwood floors throughout & open floor plan. Large kitchen with JENN-AIR appliances, granite counters, spacious bedrooms and great room with gas fireplace, coffered ceilings and built-ins. Formal dining room & sunroom offer lots of room for entertaining! Access to clubhouse/gym/pool. Tenant can choose ceiling fan or light fixture in master bdrm. Corporate leases welcome & can be furnished home for $4500 a month.