All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 544 Sarabrook Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
544 Sarabrook Pl
Last updated December 1 2019 at 5:23 PM

544 Sarabrook Pl

544 Sarabrook Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Perimeter Center
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

544 Sarabrook Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Large 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, townhome with unfinished basement in sought after Glenridge Heights community conveniently located between both 400 and 285. Hardwood floors throughout & open floor plan. Large kitchen with JENN-AIR appliances, granite counters, spacious bedrooms and great room with gas fireplace, coffered ceilings and built-ins. Formal dining room & sunroom offer lots of room for entertaining! Access to clubhouse/gym/pool. Tenant can choose ceiling fan or light fixture in master bdrm. Corporate leases welcome & can be furnished home for $4500 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Sarabrook Pl have any available units?
544 Sarabrook Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 544 Sarabrook Pl have?
Some of 544 Sarabrook Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Sarabrook Pl currently offering any rent specials?
544 Sarabrook Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Sarabrook Pl pet-friendly?
No, 544 Sarabrook Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 544 Sarabrook Pl offer parking?
Yes, 544 Sarabrook Pl offers parking.
Does 544 Sarabrook Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Sarabrook Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Sarabrook Pl have a pool?
Yes, 544 Sarabrook Pl has a pool.
Does 544 Sarabrook Pl have accessible units?
No, 544 Sarabrook Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Sarabrook Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 Sarabrook Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 544 Sarabrook Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 Sarabrook Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College