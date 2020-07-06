All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated December 11 2019 at 2:47 PM

540 Brantley Road

540 Brantley Road · No Longer Available
Location

540 Brantley Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous end unit townhome in fabulous neighborhood-tucked off Roswell Road on quiet cul-de-sac, convenient to everything (river, restaurant, park, golf, GA 400), the best kept secret in Sandy Springs! Home features pine floors on main, double decks with picturesque view of private wooded area, three spacious bedrooms and awesome terrace level. Refrigerator, washer and dryer remain in home during the lease term; trash service included. Move-in perfect! Neutral paint and flooring throughout-perfect for all furnishings. Showings may begin Sunday, 11/24 but not, professional cleaning and deck repair scheduled week of 11/25.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Brantley Road have any available units?
540 Brantley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
Is 540 Brantley Road currently offering any rent specials?
540 Brantley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Brantley Road pet-friendly?
No, 540 Brantley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 540 Brantley Road offer parking?
No, 540 Brantley Road does not offer parking.
Does 540 Brantley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 Brantley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Brantley Road have a pool?
No, 540 Brantley Road does not have a pool.
Does 540 Brantley Road have accessible units?
No, 540 Brantley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Brantley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Brantley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Brantley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Brantley Road does not have units with air conditioning.

