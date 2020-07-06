540 Brantley Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous end unit townhome in fabulous neighborhood-tucked off Roswell Road on quiet cul-de-sac, convenient to everything (river, restaurant, park, golf, GA 400), the best kept secret in Sandy Springs! Home features pine floors on main, double decks with picturesque view of private wooded area, three spacious bedrooms and awesome terrace level. Refrigerator, washer and dryer remain in home during the lease term; trash service included. Move-in perfect! Neutral paint and flooring throughout-perfect for all furnishings. Showings may begin Sunday, 11/24 but not, professional cleaning and deck repair scheduled week of 11/25.