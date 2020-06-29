All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:25 AM

539 Johnson Ferry Road NE

539 Johnson Ferry Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

539 Johnson Ferry Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
The dynamics of moving two or three independent households into one might be complicated but not w/this house. This is a truly unique property which is fully ready for multigenerational family households. It has a total of 6 bedrooms, 3 full kitchens & 10 bathrooms. This property consists of three separate structures: (1) ranch style main house w/4 BR, 4 BA & kitchen on main level, finished terrace level w/bedroom/home theater & full BA, kitchen on lower level. (2) It is also has a Guest House w/bedroom, full BA and three car garages. (3) Property has an in-ground pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE have any available units?
539 Johnson Ferry Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE have?
Some of 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
539 Johnson Ferry Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE offers parking.
Does 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE has a pool.
Does 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE have accessible units?
No, 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 Johnson Ferry Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
