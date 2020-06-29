539 Johnson Ferry Road NE

Amenities

The dynamics of moving two or three independent households into one might be complicated but not w/this house. This is a truly unique property which is fully ready for multigenerational family households. It has a total of 6 bedrooms, 3 full kitchens & 10 bathrooms. This property consists of three separate structures: (1) ranch style main house w/4 BR, 4 BA & kitchen on main level, finished terrace level w/bedroom/home theater & full BA, kitchen on lower level. (2) It is also has a Guest House w/bedroom, full BA and three car garages. (3) Property has an in-ground pool