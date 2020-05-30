All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
539 Granville Court
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 PM

539 Granville Court

539 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

539 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
trash valet
Don't miss out on this 1 bed 1 bath condo located in Sandy Spring. Located minutes from the new Mercedes Headquarters and GA-400. The property features a updated flooring throughout. Spacious bedroom and walk-in closet. Every building is gated and unit comes with 2 assigned parking places. Elevator located in the parking garage. 1 pet under 25 lbs will be considered with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Water, gas and valet trash are included in rent. Tenant will be responsible for a $20 monthly utility fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Granville Court have any available units?
539 Granville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 539 Granville Court have?
Some of 539 Granville Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
539 Granville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Granville Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 Granville Court is pet friendly.
Does 539 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 539 Granville Court offers parking.
Does 539 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Granville Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Granville Court have a pool?
No, 539 Granville Court does not have a pool.
Does 539 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 539 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Granville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.
