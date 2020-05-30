539 Granville Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly trash valet

Don't miss out on this 1 bed 1 bath condo located in Sandy Spring. Located minutes from the new Mercedes Headquarters and GA-400. The property features a updated flooring throughout. Spacious bedroom and walk-in closet. Every building is gated and unit comes with 2 assigned parking places. Elevator located in the parking garage. 1 pet under 25 lbs will be considered with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Water, gas and valet trash are included in rent. Tenant will be responsible for a $20 monthly utility fee.