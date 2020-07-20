5375 Roswell Rd #A6

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unique and spacious 2 Bed Condo in SUPER Convenient Location! - This is a truly special and unique condo located on Roswell Rd in Sandy Springs. Quiet complex with all 1 story homes. This home features an greatroom floorplan, large rooms, clean with modern colors. Master has a walk-in closet and 1/2 bath. Carpet throughout. It has the MOST AMAZING private, New Orleans style back patio complete with pavers, gate to walking alley entry and brick walls. 2 parking spaces. Located near quick access to Buckhead, Sandy Springs, 400, 85 and more! Amazing shopping & dining at your fingertips! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760! Please note: All nonrelated applicants must be approved as severally liable. Each nonrelated resident must be able to prove 3 times the rent, per month, income.



(RLNE2709973)