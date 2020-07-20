All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

5375 Roswell Rd #A6

5375 Roswell Road · No Longer Available
Location

5375 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique and spacious 2 Bed Condo in SUPER Convenient Location! - This is a truly special and unique condo located on Roswell Rd in Sandy Springs. Quiet complex with all 1 story homes. This home features an greatroom floorplan, large rooms, clean with modern colors. Master has a walk-in closet and 1/2 bath. Carpet throughout. It has the MOST AMAZING private, New Orleans style back patio complete with pavers, gate to walking alley entry and brick walls. 2 parking spaces. Located near quick access to Buckhead, Sandy Springs, 400, 85 and more! Amazing shopping & dining at your fingertips! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760! Please note: All nonrelated applicants must be approved as severally liable. Each nonrelated resident must be able to prove 3 times the rent, per month, income.

(RLNE2709973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 have any available units?
5375 Roswell Rd #A6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 have?
Some of 5375 Roswell Rd #A6's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 currently offering any rent specials?
5375 Roswell Rd #A6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 is pet friendly.
Does 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 offer parking?
Yes, 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 offers parking.
Does 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 have a pool?
No, 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 does not have a pool.
Does 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 have accessible units?
No, 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5375 Roswell Rd #A6 does not have units with air conditioning.
