Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Charming executive home on wooded private lot situated in the sweet spot between Buckhead and Sandy Springs this nicely updated home offers intown living at an unbelievable price. Hardwood floors, fresh paint and intricate millwork throughout. Open kitchen with glazed cabinetry, stone counters and stainless appliances. I am in love with the picture windows across the back with treetop vistas. Enjoy indoor to outdoor living as on the expansive deck that overlooks wooded backyard surrounded by nature. Enjoy the babbling sounds of the creek that flow nearby. Master suite with trey ceiling and cove lighting, custom closet and spacious master bath. Two additional guest rooms and upstairs media room / loft /playroom. Finished terrace level with massive home office or easily converted media room. Rec room and additional bedroom suite. With double decks and sport court this home offers a combination of tranquil and lively outdoor living options.