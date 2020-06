Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Location, Location, Location, ideally located on the main street. Very large lot, Very private backyard, Huge Deck & Patio.

Newly renovated with brand new carpet and Hardwood floors, Granite Counter Tops. new Cooktop, Hood, Sink & Kitchen Faucet, etc.

New Toilet seats and sinks.

Close to Interstate Highways and intersection, close to mall and all close by stores and Publix.