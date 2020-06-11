All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
520 Dalrymple Road
Last updated March 21 2019 at 12:23 PM

520 Dalrymple Road

520 Dalrymple Rd · No Longer Available
Location

520 Dalrymple Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you are a fan of space, this home will appeal to your specific taste. Built on a full acre. 7 BR'S, home office & craft rms. A dble sized master w hdwd flrs. Modern updated chef's kitchen w 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers & plenty of counter space. Sunroom overlooks expansive deck & flat, fenced back yard! Full bonus retreat includes common space for game rm or sitting area. Unique custom mudroom w dual dog drs leading to fenced yd. New hdwd floors throughout. 2 year rental commitment. *Home is qualified for lease purchase option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Dalrymple Road have any available units?
520 Dalrymple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 520 Dalrymple Road have?
Some of 520 Dalrymple Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Dalrymple Road currently offering any rent specials?
520 Dalrymple Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Dalrymple Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Dalrymple Road is pet friendly.
Does 520 Dalrymple Road offer parking?
Yes, 520 Dalrymple Road offers parking.
Does 520 Dalrymple Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Dalrymple Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Dalrymple Road have a pool?
No, 520 Dalrymple Road does not have a pool.
Does 520 Dalrymple Road have accessible units?
No, 520 Dalrymple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Dalrymple Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Dalrymple Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Dalrymple Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Dalrymple Road does not have units with air conditioning.
