520 Dalrymple Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you are a fan of space, this home will appeal to your specific taste. Built on a full acre. 7 BR'S, home office & craft rms. A dble sized master w hdwd flrs. Modern updated chef's kitchen w 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers & plenty of counter space. Sunroom overlooks expansive deck & flat, fenced back yard! Full bonus retreat includes common space for game rm or sitting area. Unique custom mudroom w dual dog drs leading to fenced yd. New hdwd floors throughout. 2 year rental commitment. *Home is qualified for lease purchase option.