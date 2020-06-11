All apartments in Sandy Springs
4759 Roswell Road
4759 Roswell Road

4759 Roswell Road · No Longer Available
Location

4759 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful & move-in ready three story townhome in the heart of Sandy Springs! Main level is open concept with high ceilings, dark hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets, kitchen island and granite counters. Open dining & living area that leads to deck. Finished terrace level is a terrific space for home office, median room, guest room or family room. 1 car rear entry garage. Luxurious master bedroom & bath with double vanities, separate soaking tub & shower and large walk-in closet. Laundry upstairs - washer/dryer remains. Townes at Chastain is so

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4759 Roswell Road have any available units?
4759 Roswell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4759 Roswell Road have?
Some of 4759 Roswell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4759 Roswell Road currently offering any rent specials?
4759 Roswell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4759 Roswell Road pet-friendly?
No, 4759 Roswell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4759 Roswell Road offer parking?
Yes, 4759 Roswell Road offers parking.
Does 4759 Roswell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4759 Roswell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4759 Roswell Road have a pool?
No, 4759 Roswell Road does not have a pool.
Does 4759 Roswell Road have accessible units?
No, 4759 Roswell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4759 Roswell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4759 Roswell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4759 Roswell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4759 Roswell Road does not have units with air conditioning.

