4615 Mystic Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym on-site laundry parking garage

Location, Location! Updated ranch with hardwood throughout, separate living and dining, family room off kitchen eating area. Kitchen with granite and S/S appliances. Fireplace in family room with large windows overlooking private fenced back yard. Covered deck off kitchen - great for entertaining or simply to enjoy the outdoors. Patio with fire pit overlooking pond/waterfall. New paint up and updating down. Laundry room down with new washer and dryer. Exercise room and possible bedroom. Walk to Chastain, Sprouts and more!