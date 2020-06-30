All apartments in Sandy Springs
4615 Mystic Dr
4615 Mystic Dr

4615 Mystic Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4615 Mystic Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location, Location! Updated ranch with hardwood throughout, separate living and dining, family room off kitchen eating area. Kitchen with granite and S/S appliances. Fireplace in family room with large windows overlooking private fenced back yard. Covered deck off kitchen - great for entertaining or simply to enjoy the outdoors. Patio with fire pit overlooking pond/waterfall. New paint up and updating down. Laundry room down with new washer and dryer. Exercise room and possible bedroom. Walk to Chastain, Sprouts and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Mystic Dr have any available units?
4615 Mystic Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4615 Mystic Dr have?
Some of 4615 Mystic Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Mystic Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Mystic Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Mystic Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4615 Mystic Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4615 Mystic Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4615 Mystic Dr offers parking.
Does 4615 Mystic Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4615 Mystic Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Mystic Dr have a pool?
No, 4615 Mystic Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Mystic Dr have accessible units?
No, 4615 Mystic Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Mystic Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 Mystic Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4615 Mystic Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4615 Mystic Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

