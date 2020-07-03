All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 457 Alderwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
457 Alderwood Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:54 AM

457 Alderwood Street

457 Alderwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

457 Alderwood Street, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
Beautiful Town Home in a great location within walking distance of Publix, Restaurants and Shopping in Gated Comm with Pool. Upgraded Kitchen w/SS Appliances overlooking a lovely family room with fireplace & Built-In Bookcases. Separate dining room. High end 5" flooring & upgraded light fixtures. Upper level with a large master suite w/beautiful upgraded master bath and large walk-in closet. 2nd BR with own bath and walk-in closet. Terrace level guest suite could be used as a media room or office. 2 Car Garage. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Alderwood Street have any available units?
457 Alderwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 457 Alderwood Street have?
Some of 457 Alderwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 Alderwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
457 Alderwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Alderwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 457 Alderwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 457 Alderwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 457 Alderwood Street offers parking.
Does 457 Alderwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 457 Alderwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Alderwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 457 Alderwood Street has a pool.
Does 457 Alderwood Street have accessible units?
No, 457 Alderwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Alderwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 Alderwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 457 Alderwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 457 Alderwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College