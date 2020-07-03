457 Alderwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite media room

Beautiful Town Home in a great location within walking distance of Publix, Restaurants and Shopping in Gated Comm with Pool. Upgraded Kitchen w/SS Appliances overlooking a lovely family room with fireplace & Built-In Bookcases. Separate dining room. High end 5" flooring & upgraded light fixtures. Upper level with a large master suite w/beautiful upgraded master bath and large walk-in closet. 2nd BR with own bath and walk-in closet. Terrace level guest suite could be used as a media room or office. 2 Car Garage. Owner/Agent