4317 Parkside Place.

Stunning new construction minutes from Chastain Park in the Townes at Chastain. This brand new, never lived in townhouse features a large open floor dining and living space with gas fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with large island and all new appliances and two pantry spaces. Master suite and secondary ensuite bedroom on 2nd floor. Master suite features large double vanity, walk in marble shower, separate water closet and large walk in closet. Laundry located on upper level and included. Lower level features 3rd bedroom with full bath and garage access.