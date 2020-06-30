All apartments in Sandy Springs
4317 Parkside Place.
4317 Parkside Place

4317 Parkside Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4317 Parkside Pl, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Stunning new construction minutes from Chastain Park in the Townes at Chastain. This brand new, never lived in townhouse features a large open floor dining and living space with gas fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with large island and all new appliances and two pantry spaces. Master suite and secondary ensuite bedroom on 2nd floor. Master suite features large double vanity, walk in marble shower, separate water closet and large walk in closet. Laundry located on upper level and included. Lower level features 3rd bedroom with full bath and garage access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4317 Parkside Place have any available units?
4317 Parkside Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4317 Parkside Place have?
Some of 4317 Parkside Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Parkside Place currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Parkside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Parkside Place pet-friendly?
No, 4317 Parkside Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4317 Parkside Place offer parking?
Yes, 4317 Parkside Place offers parking.
Does 4317 Parkside Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4317 Parkside Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Parkside Place have a pool?
No, 4317 Parkside Place does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Parkside Place have accessible units?
No, 4317 Parkside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Parkside Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 Parkside Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4317 Parkside Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4317 Parkside Place does not have units with air conditioning.

