Last updated May 11 2020 at 6:00 AM

4201 Deming Circle

4201 Deming Cir · (404) 819-5243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4201 Deming Cir, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1801 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
End Unit! Three level town home with HARDWOOD ON ENTIRE INTERIOR, MANY UPGRADES, Very open main level with a beautiful kitchen that offers tons or cabinets and storage, a large island and breakfast bar, High end kitchen stainless steel appliances . Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer include...Owner's bedroom with BRICK ACCENT WALL, a luxurious bath that offers a large shower, and his/her vanities. TERRACE LEVEL FINISHED...Pool View and within walking distance to Chestain Park...PLEASE SEE THE FLOOR PLAN, THE TERRACE LEVEL BONUS ROOM MUST TO THROUGH THE GARAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Deming Circle have any available units?
4201 Deming Circle has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4201 Deming Circle have?
Some of 4201 Deming Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Deming Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Deming Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Deming Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Deming Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4201 Deming Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Deming Circle does offer parking.
Does 4201 Deming Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 Deming Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Deming Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Deming Circle has a pool.
Does 4201 Deming Circle have accessible units?
No, 4201 Deming Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Deming Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Deming Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4201 Deming Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4201 Deming Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
