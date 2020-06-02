4201 Deming Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

End Unit! Three level town home with HARDWOOD ON ENTIRE INTERIOR, MANY UPGRADES, Very open main level with a beautiful kitchen that offers tons or cabinets and storage, a large island and breakfast bar, High end kitchen stainless steel appliances . Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer include...Owner's bedroom with BRICK ACCENT WALL, a luxurious bath that offers a large shower, and his/her vanities. TERRACE LEVEL FINISHED...Pool View and within walking distance to Chestain Park...PLEASE SEE THE FLOOR PLAN, THE TERRACE LEVEL BONUS ROOM MUST TO THROUGH THE GARAGE