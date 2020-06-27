All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
419 Granville Ct
419 Granville Ct

419 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

419 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Granville Condos are just blocks away from GA 400, I-285 and close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and the Perimeter Business District. This unit features laminate flooring throughout, a kitchen with granite countertops and deep double sink and a private balcony with a separate storage unit. The complex features meticulously maintained landscaped grounds, swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, business center, controlled access and covered assigned garage parking. Pets are allowed with $300 pet deposit - no aggressive breeds - 35 lb weight limit. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Granville Ct have any available units?
419 Granville Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 419 Granville Ct have?
Some of 419 Granville Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Granville Ct currently offering any rent specials?
419 Granville Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Granville Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 Granville Ct is pet friendly.
Does 419 Granville Ct offer parking?
Yes, 419 Granville Ct offers parking.
Does 419 Granville Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Granville Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Granville Ct have a pool?
Yes, 419 Granville Ct has a pool.
Does 419 Granville Ct have accessible units?
No, 419 Granville Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Granville Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Granville Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Granville Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Granville Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
