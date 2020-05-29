All apartments in Sandy Springs
4130 Spalding Drive
4130 Spalding Drive

4130 Spalding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Spalding Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Beautiful executive rental in sought after Dunwoody Sandy Springs location. Level as the palm of your hand and set back from Spalding Dr. this handsome brick traditional offers gleaming Brazilian cherry floors throughout, excessive molding, iron balusters and crystal chandeliers. Immediately captivated by the two-story spaces and dramatic floor to ceiling windows of the great room this home offers an unmatched rental lifestyle. The gourmet kitchen features stone counters, stainless appliances and rich wood cabinetry. French doors open to expansive entertaining deck overlooking sizable backyard. Hard to find guest suite on main floor plan. Upstairs the master suite with sitting area, spa like bath and enormous walk in closet. Wood floors and ceiling fans highlight the graciously sized secondary bedrooms. Unfinished terrace level perfect for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Spalding Drive have any available units?
4130 Spalding Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4130 Spalding Drive have?
Some of 4130 Spalding Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Spalding Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Spalding Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Spalding Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Spalding Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4130 Spalding Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Spalding Drive offers parking.
Does 4130 Spalding Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Spalding Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Spalding Drive have a pool?
No, 4130 Spalding Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Spalding Drive have accessible units?
No, 4130 Spalding Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Spalding Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 Spalding Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4130 Spalding Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4130 Spalding Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

