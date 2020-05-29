4130 Spalding Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite hot tub

Beautiful executive rental in sought after Dunwoody Sandy Springs location. Level as the palm of your hand and set back from Spalding Dr. this handsome brick traditional offers gleaming Brazilian cherry floors throughout, excessive molding, iron balusters and crystal chandeliers. Immediately captivated by the two-story spaces and dramatic floor to ceiling windows of the great room this home offers an unmatched rental lifestyle. The gourmet kitchen features stone counters, stainless appliances and rich wood cabinetry. French doors open to expansive entertaining deck overlooking sizable backyard. Hard to find guest suite on main floor plan. Upstairs the master suite with sitting area, spa like bath and enormous walk in closet. Wood floors and ceiling fans highlight the graciously sized secondary bedrooms. Unfinished terrace level perfect for storage.