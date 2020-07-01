390 Mystic Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Luxury, spacious 3-level, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath townhouse near Chastain Park, Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza. Private, quiet gated community with only 20 townhouses (5 or less rentals). Located between Buckhead and Sandy Springs in Fulton County with walking access to new shopping centers (Sprouts and Kroger), restaurants, stores and public transportation on Roswell Road. Less than 2 miles from I285, GA400, and the LifeTime Fitness "Diamond Club" at The Prado in Sandy Springs. Efficiently built with low utility bills. Flexible lease terms available.