Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

390 Mystic Ridge Lane

390 Mystic Ridge Hill · No Longer Available
Location

390 Mystic Ridge Hill, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Luxury, spacious 3-level, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath townhouse near Chastain Park, Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza. Private, quiet gated community with only 20 townhouses (5 or less rentals). Located between Buckhead and Sandy Springs in Fulton County with walking access to new shopping centers (Sprouts and Kroger), restaurants, stores and public transportation on Roswell Road. Less than 2 miles from I285, GA400, and the LifeTime Fitness "Diamond Club" at The Prado in Sandy Springs. Efficiently built with low utility bills. Flexible lease terms available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

