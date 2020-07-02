381 Hilderbrand Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Did someone say walking neighborhood? Fantastic Sandy Springs location within walking distance to Whole Foods, El Azteca, Marshalls and Kroger. Tons of natural light, plenty of parking with washer and dryer included. Spacious green back yard perfect for an outdoor Sunday cookout with friends. Conveniently located less than 1 mile to HWY 285/400. Pet Friendly with a non-refundable pet deposit. Unfinished terrace level RV/Boat storage below can be used as a creative space/workshop area. Pets are considered on a case-by case basis with a non-refundable pet deposit.