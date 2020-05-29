All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated November 11 2019 at 3:33 AM

365 Winding River Drive

365 Winding River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

365 Winding River Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Must see 2 bedrooms 2 baths in Winding River Village. Recently renovated, spacious rooms and large living areas. Kitchen with beautiful backsplash, stainless steel appliances, separate dining room and washer and dryer hookups. Plenty of natural light and private patio.

A $50 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Winding River Drive have any available units?
365 Winding River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 365 Winding River Drive have?
Some of 365 Winding River Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Winding River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
365 Winding River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Winding River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 365 Winding River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 365 Winding River Drive offer parking?
No, 365 Winding River Drive does not offer parking.
Does 365 Winding River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Winding River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Winding River Drive have a pool?
No, 365 Winding River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 365 Winding River Drive have accessible units?
No, 365 Winding River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Winding River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 Winding River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Winding River Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 365 Winding River Drive has units with air conditioning.

