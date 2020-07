Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Come home to this beautifully renovated ranch in prime Sandy Springs location. So close to everything, but serenely away from it all on quiet street. Large living room, eat in kitchen with new Bosch stainless appliances, master w/renovated bath, 2 additional BR\'s w/renovated hall bath and hardwoods throughout. Relax on lovely & spacious back deck.