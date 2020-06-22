335 Amberidge Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher carport fireplace refrigerator

Huge floor plan in sought after Sandy Springs! Open floor plan features living and dining rooms and family room. Central kitchen and bedroom/office on main level. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home! Upstairs 2 bedrooms and full bath plus owners suite with private bath! 2nd family room in basement has another fireplace with private exterior entry. Plenty of storage in the unfinished portion of the basement. Oversized private lot, two covered carport parking spaces. Great central location! Easy access to major highways! Great schools!