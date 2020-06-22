All apartments in Sandy Springs
335 Amberidge Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

335 Amberidge Trail

335 Amberidge Trail Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

335 Amberidge Trail Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
refrigerator
Huge floor plan in sought after Sandy Springs! Open floor plan features living and dining rooms and family room. Central kitchen and bedroom/office on main level. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home! Upstairs 2 bedrooms and full bath plus owners suite with private bath! 2nd family room in basement has another fireplace with private exterior entry. Plenty of storage in the unfinished portion of the basement. Oversized private lot, two covered carport parking spaces. Great central location! Easy access to major highways! Great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Amberidge Trail have any available units?
335 Amberidge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 335 Amberidge Trail have?
Some of 335 Amberidge Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Amberidge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
335 Amberidge Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Amberidge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 335 Amberidge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 335 Amberidge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 335 Amberidge Trail does offer parking.
Does 335 Amberidge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Amberidge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Amberidge Trail have a pool?
No, 335 Amberidge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 335 Amberidge Trail have accessible units?
No, 335 Amberidge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Amberidge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Amberidge Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Amberidge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Amberidge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
