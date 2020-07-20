All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 325 Fountain Oaks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
325 Fountain Oaks Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:48 AM

325 Fountain Oaks Lane

325 Fountain Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Sandy Springs ITP
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

325 Fountain Oaks Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 4-sides brick traditional home close to Chastain Park. All new paint and carpet. Kitchen features granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances and opens to large great room with fireplace. Hardwood floors. Library/Office and separate dining room. Spacious upstairs master has trey ceiling and updated bath w/whirlpool tub, separate shower & double vanities. Large deck overlooks private, level, fenced backyard. Walk to restaurants, retail, and grocery shopping

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Fountain Oaks Lane have any available units?
325 Fountain Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 325 Fountain Oaks Lane have?
Some of 325 Fountain Oaks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Fountain Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
325 Fountain Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Fountain Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Fountain Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 325 Fountain Oaks Lane offer parking?
No, 325 Fountain Oaks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 325 Fountain Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Fountain Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Fountain Oaks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 325 Fountain Oaks Lane has a pool.
Does 325 Fountain Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 325 Fountain Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Fountain Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Fountain Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Fountain Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Fountain Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolsSandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter CenterNorth Springs Apartments
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp
Dunwoody PanhandleLost Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College