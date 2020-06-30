325 Alderwood Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious Townhome in a gated swim community near GA 400, shopping, restaurants, banks, schools, parks, churches. Open floor plan w 9+ ft ceilings on all levels. Hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, tile in baths. Kitchen: SS appliances, solid stone countertops w island, pantry & plenty of cabinet space. Separate dining area. Shaded back deck. Lg Master suite, 2nd fl Master bath: dual vanities, huge walk-in shower, walk-in closet 2 other BR's have their own full bath w tub/shower combo. All BR have plenty of daylight, plantation blinds, ceiling fans. 2 car garage w auto opener. Sec Alarm. Gas FP in family room