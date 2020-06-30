All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

325 Alderwood Ln

325 Alderwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

325 Alderwood Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Townhome in a gated swim community near GA 400, shopping, restaurants, banks, schools, parks, churches. Open floor plan w 9+ ft ceilings on all levels. Hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, tile in baths. Kitchen: SS appliances, solid stone countertops w island, pantry & plenty of cabinet space. Separate dining area. Shaded back deck. Lg Master suite, 2nd fl Master bath: dual vanities, huge walk-in shower, walk-in closet 2 other BR's have their own full bath w tub/shower combo. All BR have plenty of daylight, plantation blinds, ceiling fans. 2 car garage w auto opener. Sec Alarm. Gas FP in family room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Alderwood Ln have any available units?
325 Alderwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 325 Alderwood Ln have?
Some of 325 Alderwood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Alderwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
325 Alderwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Alderwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 325 Alderwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 325 Alderwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 325 Alderwood Ln offers parking.
Does 325 Alderwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Alderwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Alderwood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 325 Alderwood Ln has a pool.
Does 325 Alderwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 325 Alderwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Alderwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Alderwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Alderwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Alderwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

