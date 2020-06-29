318 River Valley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Gorgeous 4 sided brick Home w open & bright floor plan, double front door, 2 Master Suites, hardwood floors.Grand two-story foyer & living room opens to dining rm. Gourmet kitchen w/ large island, gas range w/double ovens, & walk in pantry opens to keeping room with fireplace. Main level Master suite with fire place. Large Master w/ sitting rm, his/hers separate closets, & luxury spa bath on second floor.3 addtl br & baths + media room. Large full unfinished basement. 3-car garage. Private yard w/patio. Steps to City Walk, dining, & shops; convenient to 400 & 285