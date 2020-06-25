302 Natchez Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Renovated 2/1 Condo in Sandy Springs w/ Pool and Tennis Court!! - Located less than two miles off the Northridge/400 Exit, this renovated condo not only allows for easy access into the City of Atlanta, but being mere minutes from Downtown Roswell, it also provides many convenient options for shopping, dining, and entertainment. While at the same time, its proximity to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Park, Azalea Park, and Riverside Park certainly allows one to easily get away for some peace and quiet.



This two-bedroom condo also features hardwoods throughout the main areas, spacious carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space, a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a separate dining area, a large living room, a bonus/sunroom leading to the deck, a laundry closet with a washer and dryer, a swimming pool, and a tennis court!



For additional information, please contact the following:



Luke Shirah

The Highland Residential Group, LLC

770.853.1143

Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com



(RLNE5431412)