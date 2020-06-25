All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

302 Natchez Trace

302 Natchez Trace · No Longer Available
Location

302 Natchez Trace, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Renovated 2/1 Condo in Sandy Springs w/ Pool and Tennis Court!! - Located less than two miles off the Northridge/400 Exit, this renovated condo not only allows for easy access into the City of Atlanta, but being mere minutes from Downtown Roswell, it also provides many convenient options for shopping, dining, and entertainment. While at the same time, its proximity to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Park, Azalea Park, and Riverside Park certainly allows one to easily get away for some peace and quiet.

This two-bedroom condo also features hardwoods throughout the main areas, spacious carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space, a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a separate dining area, a large living room, a bonus/sunroom leading to the deck, a laundry closet with a washer and dryer, a swimming pool, and a tennis court!

For additional information, please contact the following:

Luke Shirah
The Highland Residential Group, LLC
770.853.1143
Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com

(RLNE5431412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Natchez Trace have any available units?
302 Natchez Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 302 Natchez Trace have?
Some of 302 Natchez Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Natchez Trace currently offering any rent specials?
302 Natchez Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Natchez Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Natchez Trace is pet friendly.
Does 302 Natchez Trace offer parking?
No, 302 Natchez Trace does not offer parking.
Does 302 Natchez Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Natchez Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Natchez Trace have a pool?
Yes, 302 Natchez Trace has a pool.
Does 302 Natchez Trace have accessible units?
No, 302 Natchez Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Natchez Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Natchez Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Natchez Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Natchez Trace does not have units with air conditioning.

