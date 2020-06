Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come home to your all brick private end unit Town home!! Best rental in Sandy Springs! 3/2.5 with covered parking leading to private rear entrance. Private patio with storage room. Freshly Painted, Move in Ready!! 10 min to Perimeter Mall, 15 min to Buckhead, 20 min to downtown, 30 min to airport. This is a must see! Washer & dryer included! Very quiet & peaceful.