Beautifully Renovated 3/2 Condo in Sandy Springs - This is a beautifully renovated 3BR 2BA condo in perfect Sandy Springs location. Large LR with fireplace, sunroom, 3 large bedrooms with new bamboo flooring throughout, 2 BRs have cedar lined walk-in closets. Updated kitchen complete with granite countertops, tile backsplash and lots of cabinet space. Community pool and tennis courts. Great access to nearby GA 400, parks , shopping and dining. No pets



