235 Glen Meadow Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great family home in a fabulous Sandy Springs location. 4 large bedrooms, formal living, formal dining, large family room w/ enclosed sun room. Large family kitchen with breakfast area with built-in desk. Large deck overlooking private fenced in back yard. Daylight basement if finished w/ fireplace. Easy access to Ga.400 (at Abernathy exit) and every name retailer all within about a 2 mile drive. 1.5 miles to Marta rail. Professionally managed. Please excuse the photo content as the current Tenant is packing to move out. Available 1 August 2016.