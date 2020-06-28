All apartments in Sandy Springs
235 Glen Meadow Court

Location

235 Glen Meadow Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Branches

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great family home in a fabulous Sandy Springs location. 4 large bedrooms, formal living, formal dining, large family room w/ enclosed sun room. Large family kitchen with breakfast area with built-in desk. Large deck overlooking private fenced in back yard. Daylight basement if finished w/ fireplace. Easy access to Ga.400 (at Abernathy exit) and every name retailer all within about a 2 mile drive. 1.5 miles to Marta rail. Professionally managed. Please excuse the photo content as the current Tenant is packing to move out. Available 1 August 2016.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Glen Meadow Court have any available units?
235 Glen Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 235 Glen Meadow Court have?
Some of 235 Glen Meadow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Glen Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
235 Glen Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Glen Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 235 Glen Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 235 Glen Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 235 Glen Meadow Court offers parking.
Does 235 Glen Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Glen Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Glen Meadow Court have a pool?
No, 235 Glen Meadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 235 Glen Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 235 Glen Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Glen Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Glen Meadow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Glen Meadow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Glen Meadow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
