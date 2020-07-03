230 River Valley Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bed/3 bath Traditional Home in the Heart of Sandy Springs - Near 285 and 400. Minutes from the offices of Mercedes, UPS and more. Updated traditional home with large formal living room, dining room, den, and main floor guest bed/bath. Main Floor Laundry, Kitchen with Breakfast room. Oversized Master Suite, 2 bedrooms, bathrooms and flex space on the Second floor. Pets Considered with Owner Approval. We NEVER advertise on CRAIGSLIST. Heards Ferry ES, Ridgeview Charter, Riverwood International Charter. Rently box on door in the carport.



