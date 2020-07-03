All apartments in Sandy Springs
230 River Valley Rd

230 River Valley Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

230 River Valley Road Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed/3 bath Traditional Home in the Heart of Sandy Springs - Near 285 and 400. Minutes from the offices of Mercedes, UPS and more. Updated traditional home with large formal living room, dining room, den, and main floor guest bed/bath. Main Floor Laundry, Kitchen with Breakfast room. Oversized Master Suite, 2 bedrooms, bathrooms and flex space on the Second floor. Pets Considered with Owner Approval. We NEVER advertise on CRAIGSLIST. Heards Ferry ES, Ridgeview Charter, Riverwood International Charter. Rently box on door in the carport.

(RLNE5125944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 River Valley Rd have any available units?
230 River Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 230 River Valley Rd have?
Some of 230 River Valley Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 River Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
230 River Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 River Valley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 River Valley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 230 River Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 230 River Valley Rd offers parking.
Does 230 River Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 River Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 River Valley Rd have a pool?
No, 230 River Valley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 230 River Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 230 River Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 230 River Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 River Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 River Valley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 River Valley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

