All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 220 Wessex Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
220 Wessex Court
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:46 AM

220 Wessex Court

220 Wessex Court Northeast · (678) 636-9098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

220 Wessex Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning spacious home! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with large 2 car garage with finished basement. Updated with lots of quality living space and storage, hardwood flooring throughout with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances in kitchen.

Separate living and dining rooms, large master. The master bedroom and master bath are exquisite. The deck runs the length of the home with access from multiple rooms. Fenced in back yard, great neighborhood, Convenient to Restaurants & shopping!

Convenient to restaurants, shopping & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Wessex Court have any available units?
220 Wessex Court has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Wessex Court have?
Some of 220 Wessex Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Wessex Court currently offering any rent specials?
220 Wessex Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Wessex Court pet-friendly?
No, 220 Wessex Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 220 Wessex Court offer parking?
Yes, 220 Wessex Court does offer parking.
Does 220 Wessex Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Wessex Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Wessex Court have a pool?
No, 220 Wessex Court does not have a pool.
Does 220 Wessex Court have accessible units?
No, 220 Wessex Court does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Wessex Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Wessex Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Wessex Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Wessex Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 220 Wessex Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity