216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Outstanding Sandy Springs Location! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath nestled in quiet community!

Schools: Woodland E.S., Sandy Springs M.S., North Springs H.S. Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome located in the heart of Sandy Springs near tons of shopping, restaurants, businesses and highways! Makes for an easy commute! Village of Dunwoody is nestled on a quiet street holding less than 40 townhomes. This unit has a 2 car parking pad and small, low maintenance wooded backyard/patio. Two good sized rooms with separate bathrooms upstairs makes for a great roommate floor plan. Laundry room in hallway upstairs comes with washer/dryer. On the main floor you have Large living room with tiled flooring, fireplace, built in book shelves and tons of windows! Separate dining room and powder room near foyer. Kitchen has Corian/Solid Surface countertops, stainless steel appliances and peek through to living room! Extra storage under stairs.