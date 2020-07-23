All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:55 AM

216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE

216 Peachtree Hollow Court Northeast · (404) 667-9945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

216 Peachtree Hollow Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Branches

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Outstanding Sandy Springs Location! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath nestled in quiet community!
Schools: Woodland E.S., Sandy Springs M.S., North Springs H.S. Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome located in the heart of Sandy Springs near tons of shopping, restaurants, businesses and highways! Makes for an easy commute! Village of Dunwoody is nestled on a quiet street holding less than 40 townhomes. This unit has a 2 car parking pad and small, low maintenance wooded backyard/patio. Two good sized rooms with separate bathrooms upstairs makes for a great roommate floor plan. Laundry room in hallway upstairs comes with washer/dryer. On the main floor you have Large living room with tiled flooring, fireplace, built in book shelves and tons of windows! Separate dining room and powder room near foyer. Kitchen has Corian/Solid Surface countertops, stainless steel appliances and peek through to living room! Extra storage under stairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE have any available units?
216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE have?
Some of 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE offers parking.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE have a pool?
No, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE have accessible units?
No, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
