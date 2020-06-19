2060 Clay Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Executive style 5 bed 5 bath rental on over full acre lot in sought after Sandy Springs! The property features grand entry foyer w/ dramatic arches & gleaming hardwood floors that extend through main level, grand dining room w/ coffered ceiling, chef's dream kitchen w/ stainless appliances, island, and walk in pantry, 2 story great room with exposed beams and floor to ceiling stone fireplace, master suite on main w/ spa like bath w/ double vanity, jacuzzi tub & tile shower, walk in closet, full finished basement apartment (perfect teen or in-law suite) w/ full bath, 3 car garage. Peaceful wooded, private back yard w/ creek and bridge.