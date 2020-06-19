All apartments in Sandy Springs
2060 Clay Dr

2060 Clay Drive Northeast · (404) 843-2500
2060 Clay Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
garage
hot tub
Executive style 5 bed 5 bath rental on over full acre lot in sought after Sandy Springs! The property features grand entry foyer w/ dramatic arches & gleaming hardwood floors that extend through main level, grand dining room w/ coffered ceiling, chef's dream kitchen w/ stainless appliances, island, and walk in pantry, 2 story great room with exposed beams and floor to ceiling stone fireplace, master suite on main w/ spa like bath w/ double vanity, jacuzzi tub & tile shower, walk in closet, full finished basement apartment (perfect teen or in-law suite) w/ full bath, 3 car garage. Peaceful wooded, private back yard w/ creek and bridge.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 2060 Clay Dr have any available units?
2060 Clay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2060 Clay Dr have?
Some of 2060 Clay Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Clay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Clay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Clay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2060 Clay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 2060 Clay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2060 Clay Dr does offer parking.
Does 2060 Clay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 Clay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Clay Dr have a pool?
No, 2060 Clay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2060 Clay Dr have accessible units?
No, 2060 Clay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 Clay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2060 Clay Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2060 Clay Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2060 Clay Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
