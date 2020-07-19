All apartments in Sandy Springs
200 High Point Walk

200 High Point Walk Northeast · (404) 419-3535
Location

200 High Point Walk Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

7 Bed · 5 Bath · 6533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-story entry foyer. Ideal open, flowing layout for entertaining and family gatherings. Oversized dining room. Family room with coffered ceiling, stacked stone fireplace, built-ins and French doors to fabulous patio overlooking backyard. Gracious master suite with sitting room, walk-in closets and fireplace. Finished basement in-law suite complete with kitchen and private entrance. Fabulous storage. So much opportunity for this beautiful home located in a great cul-de-sac neighborhood in the High Point Community, minutes from places of worship, hospitals, Schools (AJA), Shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 High Point Walk have any available units?
200 High Point Walk has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 High Point Walk have?
Some of 200 High Point Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 High Point Walk currently offering any rent specials?
200 High Point Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 High Point Walk pet-friendly?
No, 200 High Point Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 200 High Point Walk offer parking?
Yes, 200 High Point Walk offers parking.
Does 200 High Point Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 High Point Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 High Point Walk have a pool?
No, 200 High Point Walk does not have a pool.
Does 200 High Point Walk have accessible units?
No, 200 High Point Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 200 High Point Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 High Point Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 High Point Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 High Point Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
