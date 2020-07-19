200 High Point Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2-story entry foyer. Ideal open, flowing layout for entertaining and family gatherings. Oversized dining room. Family room with coffered ceiling, stacked stone fireplace, built-ins and French doors to fabulous patio overlooking backyard. Gracious master suite with sitting room, walk-in closets and fireplace. Finished basement in-law suite complete with kitchen and private entrance. Fabulous storage. So much opportunity for this beautiful home located in a great cul-de-sac neighborhood in the High Point Community, minutes from places of worship, hospitals, Schools (AJA), Shopping and dining.