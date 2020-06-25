All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 195 Grosvenor Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
195 Grosvenor Place
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:24 AM

195 Grosvenor Place

195 Grosvenor Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Sandy Springs ITP
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

195 Grosvenor Pl, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large, open in popular “The Grosvenor Subdivision” of Sandy Springs with easy access to GA 400, I-285, and within walking distance to restaurants & shopping Top rated Heards Ferry Elem/Riverwood Charter High School district. Fireplace in cathedral ceiling great room & in master bedroom. Hardwoods throughout CHEF’s Kitchen with white cabinetry & granite counters, stainless appliances, double oven and newly renovated bar area w/wine refrigerator Huge entertaining area/kitchen/in-law suite in basement VACANT AND AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Grosvenor Place have any available units?
195 Grosvenor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 195 Grosvenor Place have?
Some of 195 Grosvenor Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Grosvenor Place currently offering any rent specials?
195 Grosvenor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Grosvenor Place pet-friendly?
No, 195 Grosvenor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 195 Grosvenor Place offer parking?
Yes, 195 Grosvenor Place offers parking.
Does 195 Grosvenor Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Grosvenor Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Grosvenor Place have a pool?
No, 195 Grosvenor Place does not have a pool.
Does 195 Grosvenor Place have accessible units?
No, 195 Grosvenor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Grosvenor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Grosvenor Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Grosvenor Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Grosvenor Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College