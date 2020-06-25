195 Grosvenor Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large, open in popular “The Grosvenor Subdivision” of Sandy Springs with easy access to GA 400, I-285, and within walking distance to restaurants & shopping Top rated Heards Ferry Elem/Riverwood Charter High School district. Fireplace in cathedral ceiling great room & in master bedroom. Hardwoods throughout CHEF’s Kitchen with white cabinetry & granite counters, stainless appliances, double oven and newly renovated bar area w/wine refrigerator Huge entertaining area/kitchen/in-law suite in basement VACANT AND AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS