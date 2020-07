Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Renovated , bright extra large 1 BR condo with flex space for office/guest space in lively and convenient Sandy Springs. Condo is in ground floor, very quiet community with wooded view. Kitchen and bath with stained cabinets, separate formal dining room, super sized master.The complex includes a large pool and beautiful tennis courts and is located close to main transportation routes. few minutes from Perimeter mall and Avalon

Lots of light and abundance of parking spaces.