Sandy Springs, GA
1540 Chevron Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

1540 Chevron Drive

1540 Chevron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Chevron Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Santa Barbara Sand & Sunset contemporary by Redneck Renovation, custom home renovators/revivals where we "breath life" into homes. Owner/designer is from California so not your typical Southern Renovation. Custom vanities. So unique and refreshing to see a new look on the market. Light & bright FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS OPEN & AIRY reminiscent of a home on the California coast. Move in ready, no work to be done. NEW EVERYTHING-ROOF, HVAC, WINDOWS, APPLIANCES, DRIVEWAY, BATHROOMS, DECK. 4000 SF. 6BR/4.5 BA. 2 FIN LEVELS, MASTER ON MAIN & 3 ADDL BR ON MAIN. One BR=ideal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Chevron Drive have any available units?
1540 Chevron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1540 Chevron Drive have?
Some of 1540 Chevron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Chevron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Chevron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Chevron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Chevron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1540 Chevron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Chevron Drive offers parking.
Does 1540 Chevron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Chevron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Chevron Drive have a pool?
No, 1540 Chevron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Chevron Drive have accessible units?
No, 1540 Chevron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Chevron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 Chevron Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 Chevron Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1540 Chevron Drive has units with air conditioning.

