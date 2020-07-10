1540 Chevron Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Santa Barbara Sand & Sunset contemporary by Redneck Renovation, custom home renovators/revivals where we "breath life" into homes. Owner/designer is from California so not your typical Southern Renovation. Custom vanities. So unique and refreshing to see a new look on the market. Light & bright FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS OPEN & AIRY reminiscent of a home on the California coast. Move in ready, no work to be done. NEW EVERYTHING-ROOF, HVAC, WINDOWS, APPLIANCES, DRIVEWAY, BATHROOMS, DECK. 4000 SF. 6BR/4.5 BA. 2 FIN LEVELS, MASTER ON MAIN & 3 ADDL BR ON MAIN. One BR=ideal