Sandy Springs, GA
1512 Wingate Way
1512 Wingate Way

1512 Wingate Way · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Wingate Way, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gated Condo, Near Perimeter, Spacious 2BR/2B - Property Id: 143986

Gated, great location, minutes from Perimeter, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the boundary of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody . Two spacious bedrooms. Master bath has been remodeled. Wood laminate floors, screened porch, and laundry connection. Has a pool, tennis court, gym, dog park. $1350/per month includes water & trash fee. Available on Aug. 26, 2019. 1 Month security Deposit, 1 Month Advance. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $100 credit and background check. If application is accepted, credit & background check fee can be credited as part of 1st month rental. One dog maximum 10 lbs is accepted subject to dog fees + monthly fee. Call Mike at 678-472-6172.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143986p
Property Id 143986

(RLNE5071657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Wingate Way have any available units?
1512 Wingate Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1512 Wingate Way have?
Some of 1512 Wingate Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Wingate Way currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Wingate Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Wingate Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Wingate Way is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Wingate Way offer parking?
No, 1512 Wingate Way does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Wingate Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Wingate Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Wingate Way have a pool?
Yes, 1512 Wingate Way has a pool.
Does 1512 Wingate Way have accessible units?
No, 1512 Wingate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Wingate Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Wingate Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Wingate Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Wingate Way does not have units with air conditioning.
