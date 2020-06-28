1512 Wingate Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gated Condo, Near Perimeter, Spacious 2BR/2B - Property Id: 143986



Gated, great location, minutes from Perimeter, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the boundary of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody . Two spacious bedrooms. Master bath has been remodeled. Wood laminate floors, screened porch, and laundry connection. Has a pool, tennis court, gym, dog park. $1350/per month includes water & trash fee. Available on Aug. 26, 2019. 1 Month security Deposit, 1 Month Advance. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $100 credit and background check. If application is accepted, credit & background check fee can be credited as part of 1st month rental. One dog maximum 10 lbs is accepted subject to dog fees + monthly fee. Call Mike at 678-472-6172.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143986p

Property Id 143986



(RLNE5071657)