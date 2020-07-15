All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202

1501 Huntcliff Village Court · (770) 597-5861
Location

1501 Huntcliff Village Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,312

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
Renovated 2X2 with Washer & Dryer - Property Id: 238305

Here you can enjoy community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, a sparkling swimming pool with a tanning deck, and two lit tennis courts, all designed to meet your every need. Plus, we're conveniently located close to transportation, shopping, and great entertainment. Contact us today to schedule a tour of your new home!

Brought to you by Sue Keller- Apartments Unlimited
770 597-5861
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238305
Property Id 238305

(RLNE5619376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 have any available units?
1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 has a unit available for $1,312 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 have?
Some of 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 offer parking?
No, 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 has a pool.
Does 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 have accessible units?
No, 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
