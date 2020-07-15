1501 Huntcliff Village Court 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated 24hr gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym pool tennis court

Renovated 2X2 with Washer & Dryer - Property Id: 238305



Here you can enjoy community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, a sparkling swimming pool with a tanning deck, and two lit tennis courts, all designed to meet your every need. Plus, we're conveniently located close to transportation, shopping, and great entertainment. Contact us today to schedule a tour of your new home!



Brought to you by Sue Keller- Apartments Unlimited

770 597-5861

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238305

Property Id 238305



(RLNE5619376)