Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful private gated home with electric gate, hardwood floors & tile though out , large driveway, covered tile patio, large deck. 1 acre lot Relax in your own private backyard and front yard but close to everything ! This home is all electrical including spray foam in the attic to minimize the utilities costs. Home is a private gated sanctuary close to everything ! This beautiful property can be furnished for corporate tenants! * Walking Sidewalks being installed.